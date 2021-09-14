Diez años de cárcel por atacar a una mujer e inyectarle una jeringa llena de semen

El agresor acumulaba ya seis condenas de prisión.
Thomas Bryon Stemen, un ciudadano de Maryland (EE.UU.), fue condenado la semana pasada a 10 años de cárcel por haber atacado a una mujer e inyectarle una jeringa que había llenado con su propio semen, reportan medios locales.
De otra parte, no es la primera vez que Stemen recibe una condena: sus antecedentes penales incluyen seis sentencias entre 1986 y 1996.
MORE: The victim spoke with my colleague @fox5melanie. She told her the suspect may have tried to attack other people with the syringe.
FYI This took place at the Christopher’s Fine Foods on Shady Side Road in Churchton #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/KHjzmhOfFz
— Tisha Lewis FOX 5 DC (@TishaLewis) February 25, 2020
The verdict comes 18 months after Thomas Bryon Stemen, 51, was charged with assault and reckless danger when he stabbed Katie Peters with a syringe in herright buttock at the Anne Arundel County groceryhttps://t.co/VRrCmFnnME pic.twitter.com/uVIKcPi9IN
— WikiBious (@WikiBious) September 9, 2021