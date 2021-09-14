16.6 C
Diez años de cárcel por atacar a una mujer e inyectarle una jeringa llena de semen

El agresor acumulaba ya seis condenas de prisión.

Thomas Bryon Stemen, un ciudadano de Maryland (EE.UU.), fue condenado la semana pasada a 10 años de cárcel por haber atacado a una mujer e inyectarle una jeringa que había llenado con su propio semen, reportan medios locales.

La agresión, que tuvo lugar el 18 febrero de 2020 en una tienda de la comunidad de Churchton, fue captada por las cámaras de seguridad del negocio. El condenado atacó a la víctima, Katie Peters, cuando ella devolvía el carro de compras. En aquel momento, la mujer no tenía ni idea de lo que le estaban inoculando.
En el marco de la investigación se descubrió que Peters no fue el único objetivo de Stemen y que ya antes había tratado de clavarle jeringas a otras dos personas.  Además, la Policía halló más jeringuillas en su casa y su coche, todas llenas con su esperma, precisa The Independent.

De otra parte, no es la primera vez que Stemen recibe una condena: sus antecedentes penales incluyen seis sentencias entre 1986 y 1996.

 

 

